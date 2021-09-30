Ricketts extends suspension of some hospital surgeries

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Nebraskans who need certain types of surgeries will need to wait longer under a public health measure that will continue through October. Gov. Pete Ricketts announced that he’s extending the measure through Oct. 31 to help short-staffed hospitals cope with existing patients. The directed health measure had been scheduled to expire on Thursday. The order applies to inpatient Class D and E elective surgeries for all acute care, critical care and children’s hospitals in Nebraska. Class D and E surgeries are elective procedures that can wait four weeks or longer without substantially changing a patient’s outcome.