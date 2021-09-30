Scarlett Johansson, Disney settle lawsuit over ‘Black Widow’

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Scarlett Johansson and the Walt Disney Co. have settled her lawsuit over the streaming release of “Black Widow.” Thursday’s settlement brought a swift end to what began as the first major fight between a studio and star over changing movie rollout plans. Johansson filed the lawsuit in a Los Angeles court in July, saying the streaming release of the Marvel movie breached her contract and deprived her of potential earnings. The settlement terms were not disclosed, but the sides pledged to continue working together in a joint statement. Johansson has played Natasha Romanoff, aka Black Widow, in nine movies.