Sioux City East falls to Waukee Northwest
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL--
Winside 46 Randolph 8 F
Waukee Northwest 37 SC East 24 F
HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL--
Pender 2 Tri County Northeast 1 F
South Sioux 3 Omaha South 0 F
Unity Christian 3 Akron-Westfield 0 F
Elgin/Pope John 2 Boone Central/NG 1 F
Battle Creek 2 Boone Central/NG 0 F
Bishop Heelan 3 CBAL 1 F
Red Oak 3 Denison-Schleswig 0 F
Battle Creek 2 Elgin/Pope John 0 F
Estherville-LC 3 Emmetsburg 0 F
Western Christian 3 Estherville-LC 0 F
MOC-FV 3 George-Little Rock 0 F
Wynot 3 Homer 0 F
So. Cent. Calhoun 3 Manson-NW Web 0 F
Central Lyon 3 Okoboji 1 F
Dakota Valley 3 Pierce 1 F
Dakota Valley 3 Ponca 0 F
Sioux Center 3 Sibley-Ocheyedan 0 F
East Sac Co. 3 Sioux Central 0 F
Newell-Fonda 3 SL St. Mary's 0 F
Wayne 3 Stanton 0 F
Yankton 3 Vermillion 0 F
Crofton 3 Wakefield 0 F
Alta-Aurelia 3 WB-Mallard 0 F