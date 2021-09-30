Siouxland welcomes members of the USS Sioux City including Sailor of the Year

SIOUX CITY (KTIV)- Siouxland welcomes naval officers and crew members from the USS Sioux City to town today by showing them the rich history of the "namesake" city of their ship.

Construction began on the ship with the "keel laying" in early 2014. The littoral combat ship was officially commissioned, and became a member of the United States Navy, in November of 2018. Since then it has been active, serving from the naval base in Mayport, Florida, while crew members go through training for their next deployment.

Crew members visited Sioux City, this week, to learn more about the community and history of their ship's namesake city.

"So it is not very often, especially recently, that we get a chance to go out and meet with the public and interact. Especially with a place like Sioux City, which is the namesake of our ship. It is good to be able to get out again and be face-to-face with the community and then learn a whole lot more about the namesake of the ship itself, the history behind it, and the people that come along with it," said Petty Officer First Class, Benjamin Parrish.

The crewmembers visiting arrived around midday on Wednesday and spent Thursday meeting with local law enforcement, city council members, and visiting various monuments throughout Siouxland.

For Petty Officer First Class Benjamin Parrish, the trip to Sioux City has been very important. He was named "Sailor of the Year" for the USS Sioux City.

After joining the United States Navy more than 9 years ago, Petty Officer First Class Benjamin Parrish, took orders in 2017, to become a member of the USS Sioux City. Parrish was part of the early building and commissioning of the littoral combat ship that was officially introduced into the U.S. Navy in November 2018, and this year, Parrish has been named "Sailor of the Year" for the USS Sioux City.

"Sailor of the year we are looking for a subject matter expert in their particular field, and we are looking for a leader who leads junior sailors, as well as, their peers," said Chief Petty Officer Blunt.

The honor comes after years of hard work within the U.S. Navy. Parrish said sailors first go through a boarding process, where crew members build a package of their strengths, and what they do on a daily basis aboard the ship. Sailors are asked about naval history and the command climate aboard the ship. After going through this process, they can be nominated for "Sailor of the Quarter, and from there, a similar process takes place to choose "Sailor of the Year."

"Also we are looking for someone who is multifaceted who isn't just doing their job, but also can take on collateral duties and do well with them. Ben showed that over more than a 12 month period and that is why he was selected as "Sailor of the Year," said Chief Petty Officer Blunt.

"It has really been an awesome experience. Like I said, over the past couple of years it has been really difficult, and to get back out here and get face-to-face and to hear their stories and how their children are in the military or how they have served in the past, it is awesome to reflect on and it really brings a lot of meaning into what we do now," said PO1 Benjamin Parrish, USS Sioux City Sailor of the Year.

Parrish, who's served aboard the USS Sioux City since 2017, just completed a deployment in the Caribbean. He said serving aboard the USS Sioux City has been an honor.

Parrish has new order, and at the of this year, he heads for San Antonio, Texas. There, he'll work at Lackland Air Force Base as an instructor for their Master at Arms "A" School.