University installs memorial to man killed by Dallas officer

SEARCY, Ark. (AP) — A Black man who was fatally shot in his apartment by a white off-duty Dallas police officer has been honored with a memorial at his alma mater on what would have been his 30th birthday. Botham Jean, a 2016 graduate of Harding University in Searcy, Arkansas, was shot and killed by Officer Amber Guyger on Sept. 6, 2018. The university’s executive vice president and Jean’s brother unveiled the Botham Shem Jean Memorial on Wednesday. Brandt Jean, who is also a student at Harding, says the memorial on campus is “truly an honor.”