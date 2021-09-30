Very heavy rain causes flash floods in Slovenia’s capital

LJUBLJANA, Slovenia (AP) — Very heavy rainfall in Slovenia has caused floods in the capital Ljubljana, interrupting a theatre show and forcing hundreds of interventions by emergency crews. Firefighters said Thursday that the situation overnight was unprecedented because huge quantities of rain fell within a short period of time. Firefighters in Ljubljana say there have been 2,700 calls from the citizens and some 400 interventions at a number of locations. Videos from the scene showed flooded streets and homes and people moving through the water. Authorities say water broke into the Ljubljana Drama Theatre building during a play, which was halted and the audience were asked to leave.