17-year-old arrested in connection to Sioux City shooting on Nebraska Street

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Another arrest was made in connection to a shooting in downtown Sioux City that happened in September.

Sioux City Police say 17-year-old Aaron D. Word of Sioux City surrendered himself to authorities Friday afternoon. He has been charged with attempted murder, willful injury intimidation with a weapon and going armed with intent.

Word was taken to the Woodbury County Juvenile Detention Center after being taken into custody.

The shooting, which sent one person to the hospital, occurred in the 200 block of Nebraska Street on Sept. 24. Authorities say the shooting was the result of several people having a dispute in the roadway, that escalated until shots were fired.

The victim is still in the hospital, but police say he is recovering from his injuries.

Other suspects charged in the incident include 39-year-old Joy-Esther Scott and 23-year-old Miracle J. Walls, both of Sioux City. These two were charged with second-degree burglary.

Originally, a third suspect was arrested with Scott and Walls, who was accused of firing the shots. He was 19-year-old Eric-Jahim Word of Sioux City. He was originally arrested for attempted murder and several other charges, but Sioux City Police have requested those charges be dropped. Police say Eric-Jahim was intentionally misidentified by a witness, which resulted in his arrest and initial charges.

