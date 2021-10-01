38-year-old killed in southeast South Dakota crash

TABOR, S.D. (KTIV) - One man has died after a one-vehicle crash Friday morning in Bon Homme County, South Dakota.

The South Dakota Highway Patrol says the crash occurred at about 7:40 a.m. two miles south of Tabor. The preliminary investigation shows a 2002 Cadillac Seville was driving eastbound on South Dakota Highway 50 when the driver failed to navigate a curve.

The vehicle left the roadway and rolled. The 38-year-old driver was thrown from the vehicle and pronounced dead at the scene. Authorities say he was not wearing a seatbelt.

The driver's name is not being released at this time.

The investigation into the crash is ongoing.