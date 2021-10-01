Army Veteran and Paralympian Melissa Stockwell visits with Siouxland’s youth

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Students from across Siouxland were able to meet and hear Melissa Stockwell's story from being the first female soldier to lose a limb in the war on terror in Iraq, to winning a bronze medal in the 2016 paralympic games in the triathlon.

"We were able to experience an amazing story today, and it was totally inspirational," said Nyla Jochem, a junior at Bishop Heelan High School.

After only three weeks overseas, on April 13, 2004, Stockwell was in an ambush that resulted in the loss of her left leg.

She then spent nearly a year at Walter Reed Army Medical Center for rehab, and before long she was fitted with her first prosthetic leg.

Not shortly after getting her prosthetic, she jumped back into athletics and qualified for her first Paralympic games in 2008 in Beijing. Since then she has gone on to compete in the 2016 Rio Paralympic games, and the 2020 Tokyo Games.

"I love talking with students. I think that they are so impressionable, and you know, they have so much of their life left to live, and they are so young. Just kind of sharing my story, the hope is that they kind of, you know, maybe go back home, or when an obstacle comes into their own life that they realize they can get through it, and persevere through it, and kind of the power of choice and just how powerful it is," said Stockwell.

For one Bishop Heelan student, Stockwell's story truly inspired them.

Bishop Heelan junior, Bernadette Bentori, was one of the many students that attended Stockwell's speech early Friday morning. For her, she felt extra connected to the wounded warrior-turned Paralympian.

"Well I thought it was really inspiring, and she is in ROTC, and I am also in ROTC. I am one of two at Bishop Heelan," said Bentori.

Stockwell talked about joining the Reserve Officers' Training Corps, commonly known as ROTC, in her first years of college. There she learned valuable skills, training, and helped her build confidence.

"Me and my sister want to go to an academy, so we take ROTC so we can join an academy. Just being in those uniforms, we look professional, and it really boosts your confidence," said Bentori.

The similarities don't stop there, during her speech Stockwell talked about her journey in athletics, being an active swimmer and gymnast throughout her youth, and has competed for a global audience at the Paralympic Games in swimming and triathlon.

"And that was just like really cool because you know, we are in ROTC, and I did gymnastics, she did gymnastics, I am also on the swim team, and she was on the swim team. And it was just really cool to hear her story, and really inspiring that she can do all that with one leg," said Bentori.

Stockwell, who went from wounded warrior to a three-time Paralympian, plans to continue her mission to spread positivity and her story to people across the country. Stockwell will fly to Chicago next for another speech before returning to her family in Colorado Springs.