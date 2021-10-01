Around Siouxland: An Evening with Teddy Roosevelt

SPENCER, Iowa (KTIV) - Clay County Heritage is excited to announce an event called “An Evening with Teddy Roosevelt” that will be held on Saturday, Oct. 9th at the Clay County Regional Events Center in Spencer, Iowa.

Theodore Roosevelt reprisor Joe Wiegand will bring the Rough Rider President to life for one night only thanks to the sponsorship from David and Jane Kruse of Commstock.

All funds from this event will help support the mission of Clay County Heritage “to collect, preserve, and interpret local Clay County history for the education and enjoyment of the public.”

The show starts at 7 p.m., with tickets for those 18 and under priced at $10, and the general public tickets priced at $30.

