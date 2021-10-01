Briar Cliff University to play on Field of Dreams movie site in 2022

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Briar Cliff University has announced its baseball team will soon be playing on the iconic FIeld of Dreams movie site in Dyersville, Iowa.

Briar Cliff will be the first college to play on the field, and they will have Luther College from Decorah, Iowa as their opponent during their Sept. 16, 2022, game.

“We encourage our university team to dream BIG, and our alumni office and baseball program did just that,” said Dr. Rachelle Keck, President of Briar Cliff University. “This game will be historic – not just for Briar Cliff University and Luther College, but also for the Field of Dreams. We are proud to be the first college teams to take the field.”

Ticket availability will be announced at a later date.