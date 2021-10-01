Embattled Omaha landlord sentenced to 2 years’ probation

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — An Omaha landlord has been sentenced to two years’ probation days after being found guilty of only four of nearly 90 counts accusing him keeping an apartment complex in such squalid conditions that tenants had to be evacuated. The Omaha World-Herald reports that Kay Anderson was sentenced Thursday. As part of his probation, he will be required to maintain all of his properties pursuant to municipal codes. Anderson was found guilty last week of four counts of municipal code violations in connection with the state of Yale Park Apartments. About 500 apartment tenants — mostly refugees from Myanmar — were evacuated in 2018 after housing inspectors responded to complaints of bedbugs, lice, rodents, gas leaks, mold and other violations.