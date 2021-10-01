Explosive souvenir in rucksack prompts German airport alert

BERLIN (AP) — A 28-year-old man in Germany faces a hefty bill after trying to catch a flight at Munich airport Thursday with a mortar shell in his rucksack. German news agency dpa reported Friday that the explosive device was discovered during a security check. The find prompted an immediate lockdown of parts of the airport. The man told police that he had found the shell in Switzerland and forgotten it was in his bag. Specialists safely removed the live ammunition and destroyed it. The man can expect criminal charges for breaching aviation safety and explosives laws, and will have to pay for the cost of the police operation.