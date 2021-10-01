Former Nebraska GOP official chosen for county elections job

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts has picked a former Republican Party operative to serve as Sarpy County’s election commissioner. Emily Ethington, of Papillion, will administer elections in Nebraska’s third-largest county. Ethington is a former county field director for the Nebraska Republican Party as well as for the 2020 legislative campaign of her twin sister, state Sen. Julie Slama, who was appointed to her seat by Ricketts in 2019. Ethington has also worked as a branch office administrator for the financial services firm Edward Jones and a commercial loan assistant for Pinnacle Bank. As election commissioner, she’ll earn $86,842 a year from Sarpy County. Ethington replaces Michelle Andahl, who has taken a job as president and CEO of the Greater Bellevue Area Chamber of Commerce.