Friday’s Scores
PREP VOLLEYBALL=
Lakota Nations Invitational=
Pool A=
Santee, Neb. def. Crow Creek, 25-17, 21-25, 25-22
Santee, Neb. def. Marty Indian, 25-10, 25-14
Pool B=
Red Cloud def. Crazy Horse, 25-7, 25-9
Red Cloud def. Oelrichs, 25-14, 25-12
Red Cloud def. Tiospa Zina Tribal, 25-21, 25-14
Red Cloud def. Todd County, 14-25, 25-10, 25-23
Twin Cities Tournament=
Blue Pool=
Gering, Neb. def. St. Thomas More, 22-25, 25-13, 25-9
Gold Pool=
Alliance, Neb. def. Rapid City Central, 20-25, 25-23, 28-26
Sidney, Neb. def. Rapid City Central, 20-25, 25-19, 25-14
Some high school volleyball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
Information from: ScoreStream Inc., http://ScoreStream.com