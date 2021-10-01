Skip to Content

Friday’s Scores

New
9:01 pm Nebraska sports from the Associated Press

PREP FOOTBALL=

Central Valley 38, CWC 20

Exeter-Milligan/Friend 48, Amherst 13

Lincoln Southwest 62, Omaha South 16

McCool Junction 61, Parkview Christian 22

Nebraska City Lourdes 64, Freeman 6

Omaha North 41, Omaha Central 34

Osceola def. Nebraska Lutheran, forfeit

Overton 35, Maywood-Hayes Center 7

Sioux County def. Minatare, forfeit

Spalding Academy 79, Elba 0

St. Mary’s 48, Creighton 14

Stuart 65, Santee 25

Sutton 45, Sandy Creek 16

Winnebago 62, Pine Ridge, S.D. 12

___

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

___

Information from: ScoreStream Inc., http://ScoreStream.com

Author Profile Photo

Associated Press

More Stories

Skip to content