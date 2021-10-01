Friday’s Scores

Friday’s ScoresNew
PREP FOOTBALL=
Central Valley 38, CWC 20
Exeter-Milligan/Friend 48, Amherst 13
Lincoln Southwest 62, Omaha South 16
McCool Junction 61, Parkview Christian 22
Nebraska City Lourdes 64, Freeman 6
Omaha North 41, Omaha Central 34
Osceola def. Nebraska Lutheran, forfeit
Overton 35, Maywood-Hayes Center 7
Sioux County def. Minatare, forfeit
Spalding Academy 79, Elba 0
St. Mary’s 48, Creighton 14
Stuart 65, Santee 25
Sutton 45, Sandy Creek 16
Winnebago 62, Pine Ridge, S.D. 12
