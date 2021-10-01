Gov. Noem relaunches social study standards review

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem says she will relaunch the state’s review of social study standards after it was bogged in controversy. Noem said she has “set aside” the standards proposed by the Department of Education and told the department to restart the process. The Republican governor says that everyone who has expressed concern about the process, including Native Americans, will be included in the do-over. New standards are released every seven years.