Man found guilty of killing mother in Sioux City stabbing

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - A South Carolina man has been found guilty of killing his mother after a stabbing in 2020 at a Sioux City apartment.

Paul Belk was originally charged with first-degree murder in the stabbing death of his mother, 55-year-old Lisa Belk, as well as stabbing and wounding his sister Susan Belk. During a hearing Friday, he was found guilty of second-degree murder and guilty of possessing a controlled substance-marijuana.

Prosecutors said Lisa died from injuries sustained during an April 14, 2020, disturbance at an apartment on Peters Avenue. EMTs testified they found Susan with stab wounds when they entered the apartment building. They also found Lisa upstairs, suffering from stab wounds as well.

Both victims were taken to MercyOne Siouxland Medical Center, where Lisa died from her injuries, while Susan eventually recovered.

An autopsy by the Iowa State Medical Examiner's Office showed Lisa had 16 sharp force injuries. Following the autopsy, Lisa's cause of the death was determined to be homicide.

Paul is scheduled to be sentenced on Nov. 12 at 10 a.m. in the Woodbury County Courthouse. He faces a 50-year prison sentence with the second-degree murder conviction.