Monona County Sheriff gets 5 new deputies after Onawa Police Department dissolves

ONAWA, Iowa (KTIV) - The police department for the northwest Iowa community of Onawa has officially dissolved as of Friday, Oct. 1.

The Onawa Police Department was absorbed by the Monona County Sheriff's Office because the city was unable to fill the open police department positions with certified candidates.

In a post on Facebook, the sheriff's office welcomed five new deputies. Four of the deputies were hired due to the Onawa Police Department dissolving, while the fifth deputy was hired due to a resignation of a current deputy.

With this transition, Monona County Sheriff Jeff Pratt says citizens won't notice much of a change with law enforcement in Onawa or Monona County.

"The only difference they will notice is deputy sheriffs will respond to calls in town. They won't see their city vehicles driving around, they will see deputy sheriffs driving around in their community," said Pratt. "We're hoping that we can offer just as good, if not better services, than they've had in the past."

The city of Onawa will be responsible to pay its 2021-22 public service protection budget to Monona County, plus approximately 5% in additional costs for the first year of service.