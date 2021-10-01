Nebraska temporarily bars foster care agency from new cases

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — A state contractor that places Omaha-area children in foster homes and checks on their welfare has been temporarily barred from taking any new cases because it’s struggling to fulfill the requirements of its contract. The Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services set the 60-day restriction, starting Friday, on Kansas-based St. Francis Ministries. State officials also granted the provider a probationary license as a child placing agency. The department says state child welfare workers will handle new cases in Douglas and Sarpy counties during the probationary period. The state will rely on existing staff members to manage cases and hire additional workers.