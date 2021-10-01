Nigeria’s president directs conditional end to Twitter ban

LAGOS, Nigeria (AP) — Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari says he has directed that the ban on Twitter’s use in Africa’s most populous country be lifted but only if the social network meets some conditions, including Twitter’s registration and positive use in Nigeria. The ban which took effect on April 5 was announced after Twitter deleted one of Buhari’s posts. The country, however, insists it suspended the operation of the social network over its use for “activities that are capable of undermining Nigeria’s corporate existence.” Buhari said in a national broadcast Friday that Twitter must also ensure “national security” and local content for it to continue to operate in Nigeria.