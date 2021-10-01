Occasional showers remain with us Friday with thunder possible

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Much like yesterday, we will be seeing a lot of cloud cover overhead today with some hit-or-miss showers and thunderstorms possible.



There will likely be some dry periods between the showers if you need to get outside but the rain could come down decently in any showers that move through.



Temperatures will top out in the 70s with plenty of humidity again.



Some spotty showers will remain possible overnight and into our Saturday though most of this period will be dry for many of us.



Lows overnight will be near 60 degrees with highs back in the low 70s for Saturday.



The cloud cover will gradually decrease through our Sunday with temperatures rising to the mid 70s.



