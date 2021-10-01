One more day with rain chances before a quieter weather pattern moves in

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - While a lot of clouds were around, we did see a peek or two of sun return with showers not nearly as widespread as Thursday.

We’ll continue to see just a slight chance of showers into Friday night with lows in the upper 50s to near 60.

Saturday still won’t be looking much different as mostly cloudy skies will stick around with a few more isolated showers and highs near 70.

Skies should finally start to clear out better Saturday night and it’s going to get cooler with lows near 50.

Sunday is looking like a very nice day as we should see a return to sunshine as well as lower humidity levels with highs in the mid 70s.

I'll take a look into next week and see if any rain chances return coming up tonight on News 4 at 5, 6, and 10.