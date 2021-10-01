Pat Robertson steps down as host of long-running ‘700 Club’

NORFOLK, Va. (AP) — The Christian Broadcasting Network says Pat Robertson is stepping down as host of the long-running daily television show the “700 Club.” The 91-year-old televangelist says Friday was his last show as host of the weekday program, and his son, Gordon, is taking over as full-time host. CBN began airing in 1961 after Robertson bought a bankrupt UHF television station. The “700 Club” began production in 1966. The network is now based in Virginia Beach. And its outreach extends to more than 100 countries and territories in dozens of languages. The “700 Club” talk show can be seen in the vast majority of U.S. television markets.