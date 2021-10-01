Bangladesh police arrest man in in Rohingya leader’s death

DHAKA, Bangladesh (AP) — Police in Bangladesh say they arrested a suspect in the killing of a key Rohingya leader, who was a prominent voice for the repatriation of the refugees to Myanmar. Mohibullah, who was known by one name, had been an international advocate for Rohingya rights, including traveling to the White House for a meeting on religious freedom in 2019. He was fatally shot late Wednesday at the refugee camp in southern Bangladesh, where about 700,000 Rohingya Muslims had fled persecution in Myanmar. Police say the man arrested Friday also was a Rohingya but gave no other details and said he was being questioned. The U.S., the U.N. and human rights groups have condemned the killing and called for a swift investigation.