Sioux City Film Festival enters 16th year of showcasing short films in Siouxland

SIOUX CITY (KTIV)- The Sioux City Film Festival started Friday, Oct. 1, and will run through Oct. 3.

The festival is in its 16th year and is the longest-running film festival in the state of Iowa. This year there were over 260 submissions to the festival and of those, 83 short films were selected to be shown.

After a year off due to the pandemic, organizers were eager to get back to showcasing the films.

"It is really great to be in a theater, sitting in and watching these wonderful short films on the big screen. When the filmmakers show up, and you get to talk to them and interact with them and find out their backgrounds and where they are from and how they got their inspiration for the short film they did and the next project that they are working on. That is one of the most wonderful parts of the film festival," said Leslie Werden, Sioux City International Film Festival Board President.

This year the festival is offering genre block passes where you can buy tickets to see a specific genre, they are also offering workshops throughout the weekend that are free to the public.

For more information, you can visit the Sioux City film festivals website for showing times and ticket prices.