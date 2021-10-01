SportsFource Extra highlights week six
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL--
Yankton 45 Mitchell 0 F
H-M-S 6 West Hancock 20 F
EP-Jefferson 28 Sioux Valley 34 F
Creighton 14 O'Neill St. Mary's 48 F
Winnebago 62 Pine Ridge 12 F
Lutheran N'east 41 Hartington-Newcastle 8 F
Le Mars 29 Webster City 50 F
Vermillion 33 Dell Rapids 28 F
MMC/RU 0 Alta-Aurelia 43 F
Boone Central/NG 13 Battle Creek 0 F
Bishop Heelan 22 Carroll 23 F
Sheldon 28 Cherokee 18 F
Milbank 36 Dakota Valley 13 F
Storm Lake 0 Denison-Schleswig 40 F
Kuemper Catholic 20 East Sac County 19 F
Centerville 22 Gayville-Volin 57 F
South O'Brien 32 Gehlen Catholic 24 F
Stanton 8 Howells-Dodge 44 F
Logan-Magnolia 29 IKM-Manning 19 F
Glidden-Ralston 20 Kingsley-Pierson 62 F
Sgt. Bluff-Luton 39 MOC-FV 14 F
Omaha Bryan 6 Norfolk 35 F
Pocahontas Area 13 OABCIG 20 F
O'Neill 6 Pierce 59 F
Laurel-Conc/Cole. 58 Plainview 8 F
Newell-Fonda 21 Remsen St. Marys 53 F
Waukee 18 SC North 21 F
Des Moines East 27 SC West 21 F
BH/RV 48 Sioux Center 16 F
South Hamilton 14 So. Central Calhoun 18 F
Norfolk Catholic 18 Wayne 14 F
Okoboji 14 West Lyon 50 F
Columbus Lakeview 48 West Pt-Beemer 9 F
Ridge View 0 West Sioux 42 F
Sibley-Ocheyedan 0 Western Christian 30 F
Guardian Angels CC 32 Wisner-Pilger 34 F
Westwood 0 Woodbury Central 42 F