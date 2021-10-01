Turkey says Greek-French defense pact harms NATO alliance

ANKARA, Turkey (AP) — Turkey’s government says a defense pact between Greece and France aimed at bolstering Athens’ capabilities amid tensions with Ankara, threatens to harm NATO. Foreign Ministry Spokesman Tanju Bilgic on Friday described the deal as a bilateral alliance formed against fellow NATO member Turkey “in a way that harms the NATO alliance.” Bilgic said Greece’s policies of arming and isolating Turkey would backfire. France and Greece this week announced a defense deal worth around 3 billion euros ($3.5 billion), including the purchase of three French warships. Tensions between Greece and historic regional rival Turkey have increased in recent years over gas exploration rights in the eastern Mediterranean and waters between the two countries.