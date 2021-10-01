Skip to Content

US consumer spending rebounded in August despite COVID

WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. consumer spending accelerated in August despite the surge in COVID cases, while the additional demand combined with supply shortages kept inflation high. Consumer spending rose 0.8% in August, up from a decline of 0.1% in July. Income rose by a smaller 0.2%. The figures suggest that consumers dug into their savings to fuel more spending on items like clothes and groceries, and to spend more online, even as the delta variant caused them to pull back on traveling and eating out. 

