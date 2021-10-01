US factory growth up in September despite supply woes

WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. manufacturing growth accelerated in September to the highest level since May despite supply chain problems. The Institute for Supply Management, a trade group of purchasing managers, said Friday that its index of manufacturing activity rose to a reading of 61.1 percent in September, 1.2 percentage points from the August level of 59.9 percent. It was the best showing for manufacturing since a reading of 61.2 in May. Any reading above 50 indicates growth in the manufacturing sector. September marked the 16th consecutive month manufacturing has grown after contracting in April 2020 when the coronavirus triggered a nationwide shutdown.