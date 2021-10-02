After a gloomy Saturday, warmer temperatures and clearing skies are expected to return to Siouxland

SIOUX CITY (KTIV)- Today has been another gloomy day here in Siouxland, but more sunshine is on the horizon for our Sunday. Today however we topped out in the low to mid 60s for our highs under mostly cloudy skies and a light breeze coming in from the northeast between 5 and 15 mph.

This evening we will cool down to the low 50s and upper 40s for our lows. It will be a great night to let some fresh air in by cracking open your windows.

Sunday will bring warmer temperatures and more sunshine to the KTIV viewing area. Highs are expected to be in the mid to upper 70s under clear skies. We will keep the northeastern wind, still rather calm, between 5 and 10 mph.

To start our work week, a dry and comfortable weather pattern looks to set in with more sunshine and temperatures in the mid 70s expected.

