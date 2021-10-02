Community remembers Westwood student Kage McDonald

"Today is not the end for this family. Today is just another step that began last Friday and will continue for a lifetime." Rev. Richard Moore

SLOAN, IA (KTIV) -- The Westwood community showed up in a big way Saturday morning to remember and celebrate the life of a 12-year-old accidentally killed during a homecoming parade.

Those who knew and loved Kage McDonald gathered at Westwood Community School for his memorial service. The gym was packed with community members, to the point, it was standing room only.

Kage was a seventh-grader at Westwood Community School.

His teachers and coaches shared their memories of the 12-year-old. Kage was known for his passion for sports, his involvement in choir and band, and being a Boyscout. The school choir made up of Kage's classmates sang Amazing Grace.

Larger than all of his extracurriculars was Kage's character.

One of his teachers, Chase Collins, shared a memory of when he and Kage raced each other during a class period.

"While I was catching my breath, it was in this moment I realized Kage was a special kid. He didn't simply accept defeat, or come up with a million excuses of why he lost. He simply requested a rematch in order to prove himself," said Chase Collins, a teacher at Westwood Community Schools.

Reverend Richard Moore, who officiated the service, pushed for people to live like Kage: positively.

"May our energy, may our enthusiasm, may our smiles, may our hard work all be an example to the world that we knew Kage," said Rev. Richard Moore.

Kage's parents asked people to wear a sports jersey in memory of Kage. It was shared Kage had dreams to compete in the Olympics someday. He did it all: football, basketball, wrestling, soccer, and ran cross country. In the summers, Kage enjoyed spending time at Lake Okoboji with his family swimming and fishing.