Davenport upgrades accommodate cruise ship traffic

DAVENPORT, Iowa (AP) — Davenport is making a million-dollar investment in a riverside park as part of an effort to get ready for an expected increase in cruise ship traffic. The Quad-City Times reports that the city has repaired the seawall and is extending the river walk and promenade that runs the length of the riverfront at River Heritage Park. The promenade includes a decorative walkway, lighting and benches. The latest Mississippi River cruise schedule shows large passenger vessels from two cruise lines anchoring simultaneously next year along the seawall. Passengers typically get off the boat at Davenport and board buses for tours of Quad City destinations.