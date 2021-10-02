Ethiopia’s Oromo protest, demand freedom for jailed leaders

ADDIS ABABA, Ethiopia (AP) — Members of Ethiopia’s largest ethnic group, the Oromo, are protesting against the government and have called for the release of jailed opposition figures as they gathered for their annual Thanksgiving festival of Irreecha. Scores of people in Addis Ababa chanted slogans such as “Down, down Abiy!” a reference to Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed, after performing ritual ceremonies to mark the end of the rainy season and the beginning of the harvest in Oromia state. They also chanted support for Oromo opposition politician Jawar Mohammed, who was arrested last year following deadly violence sparked by the death of a popular Oromo singer. He remains behind bars along with several others, accused of terrorism. Activists claim their detention is politically motivated.