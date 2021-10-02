Gunmen kill 2 Taliban, 2 civilians in eastern Afghan city

JALALABAD, Afghanistan (AP) — A Taliban official says gunmen have shot and killed two Taliban fighters and two civilians in the eastern city of Jalalabad. Two other civilians were wounded in the attack, said Mohammad Hanif, a cultural official for the city’s surrounding province, Nangarhar. No one claimed responsibility for the Saturday shooting, but the Islamic State group, which has a strong presence in Nangarhar and considers the Taliban an enemy, has previously claimed several attacks against them, including several killings in Jalalabad.