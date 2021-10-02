Islamic State figure charged with supporting terrorist group

ALEXANDRIA, Va. (AP) — A leading Islamic State media figure and foreign fighter has been charged in U.S. federal court in Virginia with conspiring to provide material support to a terrorist organization resulting in death. Federal officials announced Saturday that Mohammed Khalifa was captured overseas by the Syrian Democratic Forces in January 2019. He is a Saudi-born Canadian citizen who was a leading figure in the Islamic State of Iraq. Khalifa was recently transferred into FBI custody, at which point he was first brought to the Eastern District of Virginia.