J&J reports RSV vaccine 80% effective in preventing pneumonia in people over 65

(CNN) - Johnson & Johnson says its experimental vaccine against RSV is also effective in preventing pneumonia in older people.

The company says it's 70% effective in preventing RSV symptoms, one of the most common cold season viruses.

But even more so effective, 80%, with preventing pneumonia.

The company says it will now test the vaccine in a large phase three trial involving 23,000 people.

The vaccine has already been given breakthrough therapy designation by the food and drug administration, which should help speed its development.

Respiratory syncytial virus or RSV is a big killer, killing 14,000 adults 65 and older in the US in an average year, according to the CDC.

It infects most children by the time they reach two and can make some infants very ill.