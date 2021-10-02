Morningside picks up homecoming victory, Northwestern Dominates Mount Marty, Briar Cliff clipped by last second field goal.

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - It was homecoming week for the Morningside Mustangs. This brought on a little more pressure to perform against the Midland Warriors.

The Mustangs did exactly that throttling Midland 59 to 14.

Joe Dolincheck was phenomenal throwing for 369 yards and 3 touchdowns. On the ground Anthony Sims led the way with 153 yards rushing and 4 touchdowns helping the Mustangs to their homecoming victory.

Northwestern was in Yankton, South Dakota taking on the Mount Marty Lancers. The second ranked Red Raiders dominated the game.

Blake Fryar threw for 354 yards and 4 touchdowns. While Konnor McQuillian carried the ball for 103 yards rushing and two touchdowns.

The Northwestern defense stepped up as well holding the Lancer offense to just 42 yards rushing on their way to a 56 to 17 victory.

Briar Cliff came into the weekend looking to win their second in a row against the Hastings Broncos.

The Chargers played a solid ball game. Luke Davies threw for 267 yards and a touchdown. And, Aaron Okoro had 6 catches for 83 yards recieving.

In the end it came down to a last second Hastings field goal which sailed through the uprights to give Hastings the win 24 to 23.