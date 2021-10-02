Muskies trample Stampede in home opener

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - The Sioux City Musketeers are entering their 50th season as a franchise. They celebrated by picking up a win in their home opener against rival Sioux Falls.

The Muskies jumped out to a quick lead off of a Owen McLaughlin goal just a minute and 47 seconds into the game.

Sioux City would lead 1-0 at the first intermission. Then in the second the game opened up. Starting with a Garret Pinoniemi goal for the Stampede.

Sioux City responded quickly with two goals of their own one from Peteris Purmalis. And, another from Dylan James giving the Musketeers a 3-1 cushion at the end of the second.

The two teams scored goals back and forth in the third with Nick Pierre finding the net for Sioux City. While, Garrett Pinoniemi put his second puck of the night past the goaltender before the game wrapped up with a Musketeer victory.