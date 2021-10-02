Philippines President Duterte says he is retiring from politics at the end of his term
Philippines President Rodrigo Duterte said Saturday he will retire from politics at the end of his term in June next year.
The announcement was made during a speech in Pasay City.
Duterte had previously said he would run for Vice President, as the country’s constitution sets a one-term limit for the presidency.
The President’s long time aide, Senator Bong Go replaced him as the Vice Presidential candidate.