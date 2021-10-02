Sunshine and warmer temps return to Siouxland Sunday

SIOUX CITY (KTIV)- After a rainy and cooler week here in the KTIV viewing area, warmer weather is on the horizon.

Overnight Saturday the heavy cloud cover will make it's way to the east and welcome clear skies for the remainder of the day on Sunday.

Highs are expected to top out in the mid 70s under lots of sunshine all throughout Siouxland.

By the evening hours Sunday we will cool down to the mid 40s for our overnight lows but the calm and warm weather pattern looks to be following us into our upcoming work week.

