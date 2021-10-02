USPS expects a service slowdown as part of its plan to improve services

Reno, NV (NBC) - Millions of Americans will soon be facing some major changes in the way they send and receive their mail.

On Friday, the United States Postal Service implemented new service standards for its first-class mail and packages.

Delivery times will be lengthened for about 30% of its volume.

Meaning parcels, magazine subscriptions, and some letters traveling longer distances could take up to five days to arrive instead of two or three days.

Beginning Sunday, the cost to ship a parcel for the holidays will go up temporarily.

The changes are due to a 10-year plan to improve service and tackle the postal service's massive debt.

The plan also includes reduced office hours.