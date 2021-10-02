Yotes dominate Sycamores in D-days game

VERMILLION, SD (KTIV) - It was Dakota Days at the University of South Dakota. Meaning there was a lot of juice in the Dakota Dome for the Coyotes matchup against the Indiana State Sycamores.

The yotes did not disappoint rolling past the Sycamores on their way to a 38-10 win.

Carson Camp played well throwing for 200 yards and 3 touchdowns. While Nate Thomas was a monster on the ground rushing for 111 yards and a touchdown himself.

Defensively the Coyotes were dominant as well forcing two interceptions and holding Indiana State to just 205 yards of total offense.

Needless to say the crowd at D-days went home happy after the Coyote victory.