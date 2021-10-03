A quiet and mild weather pattern takes over

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - We got to enjoy a great day by taking away some of the aspects of our weather that weren’t so nice on Saturday.

The clouds moved away and humidity levels went down leading to a sunny day with highs in the 70s on our Sunday.

We have plenty of cool nights and mild days ahead with lows heading into the mid 40s tonight under clear skies.

Monday will be much like what we felt on Sunday with highs in the mid to upper 70s under sunny skies again.

Tuesday will be much the same although temperatures may drop by a couple degrees leaving highs in the mid 70s under sunny skies.

