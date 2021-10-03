Child killed in Oman as Cyclone Shaheen approaches sultanate

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — A cyclone is approaching the coast of Oman, lashing the sultanate with high winds and rain as a child was killed in floodwaters. India’s Meteorological Department forecast that Cyclone Shaheen would make landfall in Oman from the Arabian Sea sometime Sunday night. It estimated the cyclone would pack wind gusts up to 110 kph (68 mph) as it approached Muscat, the country’s capital, which saw some people ordered to evacuate their homes. Forecasters said the storm would weaken sharply after landfall.