Driver dies when car collides with tree after short pursuit

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — One person was killed and another person seriously injured when a vehicle crashed into a tree shortly after a Des Moines police officer attempted to stop the vehicle. The crash happened around 3:30 a.m. Saturday. The woman in the driver’s seat died in the crash, and a female passenger was taken to a hospital with serious injuries. Police spokesman Sgt. Paul Parizek said shortly before the crash, an officer observed the vehicle speeding and tried to stop it. The officer broke off the pursuit before the vehicle crashed.