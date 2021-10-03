Norfolk Fire Department quickly puts out fire at a residence Saturday afternoon

NORFOLK, Neb. (KTIV) – The Norfolk Fire Department responded to smoke coming from a house Saturday afternoon.

According to a news release, The fire department was dispatched to the 300 block of South 5th Street shortly after 4:00 p.m.

When they arrived on scene, firefighters noticed smoke coming from the back door of the residence. The fire was quickly located and extinguished.

Overhaul was started, and the cause of the fire was found to be from a portable electronic device. The house had fire damage near the point of the fire and smoke damage throughout the house.

There were no injuries to the first responders or to civilians. The smoke detectors in the home worked, and were able to alert the residents that there was a fire.

The Norfolk Fire Department wants to remind residents to check your smoke detectors and change the batteries.