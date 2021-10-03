Plane with 6 aboard crashes into vacant building near Milan

ROME (AP) — A small plane has crashed into a vacant office building in a Milan suburb. LaPresse news agency quoted firefighters at the scene saying the pilot and all five passengers aboard were killed. Firefighters tweeted that no one other than those aboard were involved in the crash Sunday afternoon near a subway station in San Donato Milanese. Firefighters said several cars in a nearby parking lot were set ablaze. But apparently there were no occupants of the vehicles. Sky TG24 said the plane was flying between Milan’s Linate airport and the Italian island of Sardinia. The two-story building apparently was under renovation.