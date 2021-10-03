Pope calls for more humane prison life after Ecuador deaths

VATICAN CITY (AP) — Pope Francis has called for “more humane” prison life in the wake of bloodshed in a prison in Ecuador in which 118 people died and dozens more were injured. Francis told the public in St. Peter’s Square on Sunday that he was “very pained” by what happened last week in Guayaquil prison. He lamented what he called a “terrible explosion of violence” between rival gangs among inmates. He prayed for those who work daily to “render life in prisons more humane.” The pontiff, who is from South America, prayed for the dead and the wounded and their families.