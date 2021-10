NORTH SIOUX CITY, S.D. (KTIV) - MidAmerican Energy Company is showing over 3,000 without power in the North Sioux and McCook Lake area.

This image from the MEC Outage site shows impacted areas

So far no cause for the power outage has been given. Crews are aware of the outage and will have it repaired, but have not yet given a timeframe of when all repairs will be complete. The outage map shows some repairs may be done by 1:30 p.m.

More details can be found on MidAmerican's Outage Map here.